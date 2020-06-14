All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

234 West 20th Street

234 West 20th Street · (917) 846-3942
Location

234 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
media room
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
media room
Available for July 1 Move in Date!

Beautiful duplex loft is available on a great Chelsea block! This massive one bedroom unit is approximately 900 square feet on 2 levels and features hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, a full bath and a powder room. The kitchen is an Italian inspired design with Wenge wood cabinets and marble counters complemented by 2 modern bar stools and Sub Zero and Viking appliances. The living room has very high ceilings and gets a ton of natural light from two big windows. The bedroom is massive, it has enough room for a king-size bed and a media room/office space and a skylight. The master bath combines custom walnut cabinetry with a soaking tub and slate tile finishes. The building is located close to multiple subway lines and Chelsea's acclaimed restaurants, shops, and galleries. Located in the heart of the neighborhood- High Line Park, Chelsea Piers and Market, Hudson Yards, and Eataly are all just around the corner!,Now Offering One Month Free On The Lease Signed By The End Of June!

This beautiful duplex loft is available on a great Chelsea block! This massive one bedroom unit is approximately 900 square feet on 2 levels and features hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, a full bath and a powder room. The kitchen is an Italian inspired design with Wenge wood cabinets and marble counters complemented by 2 modern bar stools and Sub Zero and Viking appliances. The living room has very high ceilings and gets a ton of natural light from two big windows. The bedroom is massive, it has enough room for a king-size bed and a media room/office space and a skylight. The master bath combines custom walnut cabinetry with a soaking tub and slate tile finishes. Lots of closets for extra storage.

The building is located close to multiple subway lines and Chelsea's acclaimed fine restaurants, shops, and galleries. The High Line Park is only a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 West 20th Street have any available units?
234 West 20th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 West 20th Street have?
Some of 234 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 234 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 234 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 234 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
