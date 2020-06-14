234 West 20th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors media room extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities media room

Available for July 1 Move in Date!



Beautiful duplex loft is available on a great Chelsea block! This massive one bedroom unit is approximately 900 square feet on 2 levels and features hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, a full bath and a powder room. The kitchen is an Italian inspired design with Wenge wood cabinets and marble counters complemented by 2 modern bar stools and Sub Zero and Viking appliances. The living room has very high ceilings and gets a ton of natural light from two big windows. The bedroom is massive, it has enough room for a king-size bed and a media room/office space and a skylight. The master bath combines custom walnut cabinetry with a soaking tub and slate tile finishes. The building is located close to multiple subway lines and Chelsea's acclaimed restaurants, shops, and galleries. Located in the heart of the neighborhood- High Line Park, Chelsea Piers and Market, Hudson Yards, and Eataly are all just around the corner!,Now Offering One Month Free On The Lease Signed By The End Of June!



This beautiful duplex loft is available on a great Chelsea block! This massive one bedroom unit is approximately 900 square feet on 2 levels and features hardwood floors, a washer/dryer, a full bath and a powder room. The kitchen is an Italian inspired design with Wenge wood cabinets and marble counters complemented by 2 modern bar stools and Sub Zero and Viking appliances. The living room has very high ceilings and gets a ton of natural light from two big windows. The bedroom is massive, it has enough room for a king-size bed and a media room/office space and a skylight. The master bath combines custom walnut cabinetry with a soaking tub and slate tile finishes. Lots of closets for extra storage.



The building is located close to multiple subway lines and Chelsea's acclaimed fine restaurants, shops, and galleries. The High Line Park is only a few blocks away.