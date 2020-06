230 WEST 107TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Nicely renovated 3 bedroom in a pre-war elevator/laundry building sits nestled between Broadway and Amsterdam. This building houses storage space. Amenities included Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher,Oven, All Energy Efficient/ Stainless Steel Appliances,Flat Screen Television in unit,Storage units may be available for an additional charge. distance to 1, B & C trains.M11, M116 Buses nearby! To schedule a viewing to this and any other apartment available in the market call/text Gisela 646-600-4838/ Monica 347-476-9547.