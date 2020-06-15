All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

23 East 10th Street

23 East 10th Street · (917) 309-0300
Location

23 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
No Fee Triplex 1 Bedroom with Private Outdoor Roofdeck in Pre-War Greenwich Village Doorman Building!
This top floor fully renovated triplex apartment has big rooms, big windows, lots of sunshine and a beautiful planted terrace.
The apartment features a large open kitchen with a separate dining area, a large square living room, an over-sized master suite with two walk-in closets, and a sunny and secluded outdoor oasis. With no apartment above, and a treehouse-like setting in the middle of the block, this is the rare apartment that is both exceptionally sunny and exceptionally quiet.
Other amenities include a split HVAC system, intelligent lighting and window treatment systems, and keyless entry, if desired.
The Albert is a full service pre-war cooperative on a beautiful, tree-lined Greenwich Village block. The building has 24 hour door staff, a Resident Manager, full time handyman, porters, a renovated lobby, bike storage and a beautifully landscaped and furnished roofdeck.
No Pets, please.
Located halfway between Union Square and Washington Square Park, The Albert is close to multiple major subway lines, cultural attractions, shopping, the Union Square Greenmarket, and all the other conveniences which have made Greenwich Village New York City's preferred neighborhood for more than a century.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East 10th Street have any available units?
23 East 10th Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 East 10th Street have?
Some of 23 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 23 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 23 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 23 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 23 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
