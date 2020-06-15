23 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman bike storage key fob access lobby

No Fee Triplex 1 Bedroom with Private Outdoor Roofdeck in Pre-War Greenwich Village Doorman Building!

This top floor fully renovated triplex apartment has big rooms, big windows, lots of sunshine and a beautiful planted terrace.

The apartment features a large open kitchen with a separate dining area, a large square living room, an over-sized master suite with two walk-in closets, and a sunny and secluded outdoor oasis. With no apartment above, and a treehouse-like setting in the middle of the block, this is the rare apartment that is both exceptionally sunny and exceptionally quiet.

Other amenities include a split HVAC system, intelligent lighting and window treatment systems, and keyless entry, if desired.

The Albert is a full service pre-war cooperative on a beautiful, tree-lined Greenwich Village block. The building has 24 hour door staff, a Resident Manager, full time handyman, porters, a renovated lobby, bike storage and a beautifully landscaped and furnished roofdeck.

No Pets, please.

Located halfway between Union Square and Washington Square Park, The Albert is close to multiple major subway lines, cultural attractions, shopping, the Union Square Greenmarket, and all the other conveniences which have made Greenwich Village New York City's preferred neighborhood for more than a century.