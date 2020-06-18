228 West 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this light and airy railroad-style 1BR, located on one of the most desirable tree-lined streets in Chelsea. Lets get started in the spacious windowed kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances like the Bertazzoni gas range, Bosch dishwasher, LG combo washer dryer, and plenty of counter space and storage for those who like to cook. The king-sized bedroom showcases a stunning slate fireplace, smart ceiling fan, original built-in wooden window shutters, and two large windows letting in an abundance of natural light, and offers treetop and city views. Off the kitchen is a walk-in closet and the bonus room, acting as either a dining room or a home office. The windowed bathroom has ceramic tile, a pedestal tub, and french doors, which can also be found in the living room. With this flexible layout, you can mix and match the rooms to your liking, all with Pre-war qualities and modern updates. Other unique qualities worth noting are high ceilings, overhead lighting and windows in every room.This prime Chelsea location offers easy access to the West Village, High Line, the Meatpacking District, Chelsea Market, galleries, amazing restaurants, and downtown nightlife. Its easy to get around with the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, and L train entrances in close proximity.