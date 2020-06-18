All apartments in New York
Find more places like 228 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
228 West 16th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

228 West 16th Street

228 West 16th Street · (917) 273-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

228 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this light and airy railroad-style 1BR, located on one of the most desirable tree-lined streets in Chelsea. Lets get started in the spacious windowed kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances like the Bertazzoni gas range, Bosch dishwasher, LG combo washer dryer, and plenty of counter space and storage for those who like to cook. The king-sized bedroom showcases a stunning slate fireplace, smart ceiling fan, original built-in wooden window shutters, and two large windows letting in an abundance of natural light, and offers treetop and city views. Off the kitchen is a walk-in closet and the bonus room, acting as either a dining room or a home office. The windowed bathroom has ceramic tile, a pedestal tub, and french doors, which can also be found in the living room. With this flexible layout, you can mix and match the rooms to your liking, all with Pre-war qualities and modern updates. Other unique qualities worth noting are high ceilings, overhead lighting and windows in every room.This prime Chelsea location offers easy access to the West Village, High Line, the Meatpacking District, Chelsea Market, galleries, amazing restaurants, and downtown nightlife. Its easy to get around with the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, and L train entrances in close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 West 16th Street have any available units?
228 West 16th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 West 16th Street have?
Some of 228 West 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 228 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 228 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 West 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 228 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 228 West 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity