All apartments in New York
Find more places like 228 East 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
228 East 75th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

228 East 75th Street

228 East 75th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

228 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright, spacious huge one bed featuring high ceilings, very large one bedroom that can fit a king-size bed plus a dresser, great location by Central Park.This unique penthouse apartment boasts a spacious living room with plenty of space for large living room furniture, north exposure quiet and bright.The open concept, Stainless steel appliances kitchen.The master bedroom features extra-large closets, and is large enough for a king-size bed and a dresser easily!Enjoy the convenience of both the 4,5,6, and Q train as well as major grocery stores and incredible restaurants.We can't wait to help you call this home!Not ready to move quite yet? We have similar apartments coming up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 East 75th Street have any available units?
228 East 75th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 228 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 228 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 East 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 228 East 75th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity