228 East 75th Street

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright, spacious huge one bed featuring high ceilings, very large one bedroom that can fit a king-size bed plus a dresser, great location by Central Park.This unique penthouse apartment boasts a spacious living room with plenty of space for large living room furniture, north exposure quiet and bright.The open concept, Stainless steel appliances kitchen.The master bedroom features extra-large closets, and is large enough for a king-size bed and a dresser easily!Enjoy the convenience of both the 4,5,6, and Q train as well as major grocery stores and incredible restaurants.We can't wait to help you call this home!Not ready to move quite yet? We have similar apartments coming up!