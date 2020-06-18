227 Haven Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE!Available for immediate move-in! Come check out this HUGE 2BD/1Bath in Washington Heights. With amazing views overlooking the GW Bridge and the Hudson River This fully renovated apartment is over 1200 sq ft with a foyer space, 4 large closets, high ceilings, shiny hardwood floors, an enormous living room, and bedrooms that can easily fit a king-size with plenty of room for furniture. Natural light engulfs the entire apartment! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and a dishwasher. Heat and Hot Water included, and there's also an Elevator and Laundry in the building. 1 block from a beautiful dog Park and children's playground. Conveniently located 2 blocks from the A train (175th Street), 25 minutes from Midtown. Great for anyone that wants extra space without breaking the bank. Walking distance to Columbia Presbyterian and plenty of shops/supermarkets on Broadway. Email alex@renmanhattan.com or call/text Alex @ 347-219-1297 to schedule an appointment for a viewing. Do it fast, this one won't last on the market.Credit CheckNO FEE1 Year lease RM44363