All apartments in New York
Find more places like 227 Haven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
227 Haven Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

227 Haven Avenue

227 Haven Avenue · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

227 Haven Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
playground
NO FEE!Available for immediate move-in! Come check out this HUGE 2BD/1Bath in Washington Heights. With amazing views overlooking the GW Bridge and the Hudson River This fully renovated apartment is over 1200 sq ft with a foyer space, 4 large closets, high ceilings, shiny hardwood floors, an enormous living room, and bedrooms that can easily fit a king-size with plenty of room for furniture. Natural light engulfs the entire apartment! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and a dishwasher. Heat and Hot Water included, and there's also an Elevator and Laundry in the building. 1 block from a beautiful dog Park and children's playground. Conveniently located 2 blocks from the A train (175th Street), 25 minutes from Midtown. Great for anyone that wants extra space without breaking the bank. Walking distance to Columbia Presbyterian and plenty of shops/supermarkets on Broadway. Email alex@renmanhattan.com or call/text Alex @ 347-219-1297 to schedule an appointment for a viewing. Do it fast, this one won't last on the market.Credit CheckNO FEE1 Year lease RM44363

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Haven Avenue have any available units?
227 Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Haven Avenue have?
Some of 227 Haven Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Haven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 227 Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 227 Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 227 Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Haven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 227 Haven Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity