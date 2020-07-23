225 East 39th St. 20K

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub yoga

Your fantasy studio!!! - Property Id: 256992



1 month owner pays and 1 month free. (Accommodate virtual tour and WhatsApp). Beautiful, large studio apartment that catches a lot of sunlight through out the day. Beautiful stone counter tops in the kitchen with high quality stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bath with rain shower head. This building contains top class amenities like roof top pool, fitness and yoga center, hot tub, children play room, fireplace, 24/7 concierge and so much more, This building is surrounded by some of the top eating, shopping and dining places of East Midtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-east-39th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-20k/256992

Property Id 256992



(RLNE5940018)