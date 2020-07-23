All apartments in New York
Find more places like 225 East 39th St. 20K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
225 East 39th St. 20K
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

225 East 39th St. 20K

225 E 39th St · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

225 E 39th St, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 20K · Avail. now

$3,554

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Your fantasy studio!!! - Property Id: 256992

1 month owner pays and 1 month free. (Accommodate virtual tour and WhatsApp). Beautiful, large studio apartment that catches a lot of sunlight through out the day. Beautiful stone counter tops in the kitchen with high quality stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bath with rain shower head. This building contains top class amenities like roof top pool, fitness and yoga center, hot tub, children play room, fireplace, 24/7 concierge and so much more, This building is surrounded by some of the top eating, shopping and dining places of East Midtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-east-39th-st.-new-york-ny-unit-20k/256992
Property Id 256992

(RLNE5940018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 39th St. 20K have any available units?
225 East 39th St. 20K has a unit available for $3,554 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 39th St. 20K have?
Some of 225 East 39th St. 20K's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 39th St. 20K currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 39th St. 20K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 39th St. 20K pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 20K is pet friendly.
Does 225 East 39th St. 20K offer parking?
No, 225 East 39th St. 20K does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 39th St. 20K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 39th St. 20K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 39th St. 20K have a pool?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 20K has a pool.
Does 225 East 39th St. 20K have accessible units?
No, 225 East 39th St. 20K does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 39th St. 20K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 20K has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 225 East 39th St. 20K?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity