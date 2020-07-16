All apartments in New York
2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

2231 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-4 · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
Aurum split two bedroom / two full bath Penthouse home with Western exposure overlooking the tree-lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses. Meticulously selected materials, paired with modern amenities and finishes combine to form residences of sophistication and warmth. The living space is uniquely styled with 5 wide White Oak plank flooring that compliments the open living and dining area. Open chef's kitchen featuring a Liebherr refrigerator, Viking range, microwave, and dishwasher and framed with lacquered cabinets highlighted with under the cabinet LED lighting. The backsplash is finished with elegant Daltile white glass tile. Enjoy a meal or chat with friends over a glass of wine at the Caesarstone Breakfast Bar. Luxuriate in the serene master bath outfitted with a stall shower, sand natural custom glazed porcelain tile, Kohler Commode, and satin nickel Danze fixtures. The second bath features a Kohler soaking tub. The residence also includes an exterior vented Washer/Dryer. Designed with extra closets, ample wall space for art or accenting, and prewired for Verizon Fios.,Aurum split two bedroom, two full bath Penthouse home with Western exposure overlooking the tree lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses. Meticulously selected materials, paired with modern amenities and finishes combine to form residences of sophistication and warmth. The living space is uniquely styled with 5 wide White Oak plank flooring that compliments the open living and dining area. A windowed chef's kitchen featuring a Liehberr refrigerator, Viking range, microwave and dishwasher and framed with lacquered cabinets highlighted with under the cabinet LED lighting. The backsplash is finished with elegant Daltile white glass tile. Enjoy a meal or chat with friends over a glass of wine at the Caesarstone Breakfast Bar. Luxuriate in the serene Master bath outfitted with a stall shower, sand natural custom glazed porcelain tile, Kohler Commode and satin nickel Danze fixtures. The second bath features a Kohler soaking tub. The residence also includes an exterior vented Washer/Dryer. Designed with extra closets, ample wall space for art or accenting and prewired for Verizon Fios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have any available units?
2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have?
Some of 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
