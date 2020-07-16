2231 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

Amenities

Aurum split two bedroom / two full bath Penthouse home with Western exposure overlooking the tree-lined boulevard and historic Harlem townhouses. Meticulously selected materials, paired with modern amenities and finishes combine to form residences of sophistication and warmth. The living space is uniquely styled with 5 wide White Oak plank flooring that compliments the open living and dining area. Open chef's kitchen featuring a Liebherr refrigerator, Viking range, microwave, and dishwasher and framed with lacquered cabinets highlighted with under the cabinet LED lighting. The backsplash is finished with elegant Daltile white glass tile. Enjoy a meal or chat with friends over a glass of wine at the Caesarstone Breakfast Bar. Luxuriate in the serene master bath outfitted with a stall shower, sand natural custom glazed porcelain tile, Kohler Commode, and satin nickel Danze fixtures. The second bath features a Kohler soaking tub. The residence also includes an exterior vented Washer/Dryer. Designed with extra closets, ample wall space for art or accenting, and prewired for Verizon Fios.