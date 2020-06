Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

Nicely renovated 1 bedroom flex 2 is very beautiful. Featuring 2 Queen size bedrooms with great closet space, high ceilings located in a Pre-War elevator , laundry and doorman building. This is truly best value for the area and size. Located in prime Upper West side close to all: Major transportation, museums, shopping, learning centers, City's parks, fine dining and so much more.