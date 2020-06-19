All apartments in New York
212 Pearl Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

212 Pearl Street

212 Pearl Street · (609) 903-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Impeccable, bright true 3 bed/ 3 full bath, flex 4 with modern island kitchen, outfitted with hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, in unit W/D large closets and floor to ceiling windows!!!! Enjoy all the amenities that include a super fitness center, outdoor roof sun deck with outdoor pool and amazing river views of all the bridges. Laundry facilities on site, 24 hour doorman,valet!!!The building is also pet-friendly & blocks away to the Fulton Street Subway station which includes the 2/3/4/5/A/C/J/Z lines.Be steps away from all the best the area has to offer... Historic cobble stoned streets of Seaport District, trendy bars and fine dining restaurants. Round the clock deli's, over 1 million square feet additional shopping and dining possibilities!!! A short walk to Pier 11 Ferry and Pier 17 which houses stores, entertainment and local food purveyors!To book a viewing please contact Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comPricing is net effective with two months free on an 18 month lease. Bouklis194455

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Pearl Street have any available units?
212 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Pearl Street have?
Some of 212 Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 212 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 212 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Pearl Street have a pool?
Yes, 212 Pearl Street has a pool.
Does 212 Pearl Street have accessible units?
Yes, 212 Pearl Street has accessible units.
Does 212 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
