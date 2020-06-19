212 Pearl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access valet service

Impeccable, bright true 3 bed/ 3 full bath, flex 4 with modern island kitchen, outfitted with hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, in unit W/D large closets and floor to ceiling windows!!!! Enjoy all the amenities that include a super fitness center, outdoor roof sun deck with outdoor pool and amazing river views of all the bridges. Laundry facilities on site, 24 hour doorman,valet!!!The building is also pet-friendly & blocks away to the Fulton Street Subway station which includes the 2/3/4/5/A/C/J/Z lines.Be steps away from all the best the area has to offer... Historic cobble stoned streets of Seaport District, trendy bars and fine dining restaurants. Round the clock deli's, over 1 million square feet additional shopping and dining possibilities!!! A short walk to Pier 11 Ferry and Pier 17 which houses stores, entertainment and local food purveyors!To book a viewing please contact Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comPricing is net effective with two months free on an 18 month lease. Bouklis194455