211 West 106th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

**Photos online are of a similar unit, text for a video of an actual apartment or email us your number.**

This spacious sunny beauty, with southern exposures, boasts two king-sized bedrooms, one queen size bedroom and two full marble baths. The fully equipped windowed kitchen is highlighted with stainless steel appliances and full-size washer and dryer. This home features massive storage space, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and original moldings. The spacious entryway opens into a generously sized living room with oversized south-facing windows with open NYC skyline views.

If you wanted pre-war charm in a pet-friendly building with a live-in super, 24-hour elevator operator and private storage for rent, look no more. You are home!