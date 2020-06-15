All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 West 106th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 West 106th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

211 West 106th Street

211 West 106th Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-B · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
**Photos online are of a similar unit, text for a video of an actual apartment or email us your number.**
This spacious sunny beauty, with southern exposures, boasts two king-sized bedrooms, one queen size bedroom and two full marble baths. The fully equipped windowed kitchen is highlighted with stainless steel appliances and full-size washer and dryer. This home features massive storage space, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and original moldings. The spacious entryway opens into a generously sized living room with oversized south-facing windows with open NYC skyline views.
If you wanted pre-war charm in a pet-friendly building with a live-in super, 24-hour elevator operator and private storage for rent, look no more. You are home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 106th Street have any available units?
211 West 106th Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 106th Street have?
Some of 211 West 106th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 106th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 West 106th Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 West 106th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 West 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 West 106th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity