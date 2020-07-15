210 E 25TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1 bedroom with storage loft. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, marble bathroom, & washer/dryer. Apartment is accented by high ceilings and exposed brick. Available for immediate occupancy.Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.