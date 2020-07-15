All apartments in New York
210 E 25TH ST.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

210 E 25TH ST.

210 East 25th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bedroom with storage loft. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, marble bathroom, & washer/dryer. Apartment is accented by high ceilings and exposed brick. Available for immediate occupancy.Located on rare quiet block in Gramercy area. Steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park. Minutes to the N, R, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E 25TH ST. have any available units?
210 E 25TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E 25TH ST. have?
Some of 210 E 25TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E 25TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
210 E 25TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E 25TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 210 E 25TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 E 25TH ST. offer parking?
No, 210 E 25TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 210 E 25TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 E 25TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E 25TH ST. have a pool?
No, 210 E 25TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 210 E 25TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 210 E 25TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E 25TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 E 25TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
