21 Gramercy Park South

STUDIO WITH KEY ACCESS TO GRAMERCY PARK



BUILDING FEATURES

A beautiful prewar building located in one of the most exclusive and renowned neighborhoods in New York City, the infamous Gramercy Park. The stunning scenery is only accentuated by the serene surroundings; Gramercy Park epitomizes luxury and a perfect place to call home.



THE APARTMENT

Newly upgraded appliances

Luxurious high ceilings and wooden floors throughout

Great closet space

Original detail maintains the homely ambience

Voice-intercom & Washer & Dryers in basement

Keyed access to the private Gramercy Park included



POLICIES

One and Two year leases offered



TERMS

Monthly Rent: $2,950

Availability: June, 2020

Security: 2 Months

Lease Term: 12-24 Months

