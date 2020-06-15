21 Gramercy Park South

Amenities
STUDIO WITH KEY ACCESS TO GRAMERCY PARK
BUILDING FEATURES
A beautiful prewar building located in one of the most exclusive and renowned neighborhoods in New York City, the infamous Gramercy Park. The stunning scenery is only accentuated by the serene surroundings; Gramercy Park epitomizes luxury and a perfect place to call home.
THE APARTMENT
Newly upgraded appliances
Luxurious high ceilings and wooden floors throughout
Great closet space
Original detail maintains the homely ambience
Voice-intercom & Washer & Dryers in basement
Keyed access to the private Gramercy Park included
POLICIES
One and Two year leases offered
TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2,950
Availability: June, 2020
Security: 2 Months
Lease Term: 12-24 Months
