21 Gramercy Park South
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

21 Gramercy Park South

21 Gramercy Park South · (646) 637-9816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
STUDIO WITH KEY ACCESS TO GRAMERCY PARK

BUILDING FEATURES
A beautiful prewar building located in one of the most exclusive and renowned neighborhoods in New York City, the infamous Gramercy Park. The stunning scenery is only accentuated by the serene surroundings; Gramercy Park epitomizes luxury and a perfect place to call home.

THE APARTMENT
Newly upgraded appliances
Luxurious high ceilings and wooden floors throughout
Great closet space
Original detail maintains the homely ambience
Voice-intercom & Washer & Dryers in basement
Keyed access to the private Gramercy Park included

POLICIES
One and Two year leases offered

TERMS
Monthly Rent: $2,950
Availability: June, 2020
Security: 2 Months
Lease Term: 12-24 Months
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Gramercy Park South have any available units?
21 Gramercy Park South has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Gramercy Park South have?
Some of 21 Gramercy Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Gramercy Park South currently offering any rent specials?
21 Gramercy Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Gramercy Park South pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Gramercy Park South is pet friendly.
Does 21 Gramercy Park South offer parking?
No, 21 Gramercy Park South does not offer parking.
Does 21 Gramercy Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Gramercy Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Gramercy Park South have a pool?
No, 21 Gramercy Park South does not have a pool.
Does 21 Gramercy Park South have accessible units?
No, 21 Gramercy Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Gramercy Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Gramercy Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
