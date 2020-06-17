21 Essex Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

JR 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH + PRIVATE OUTDOOR TERRACE!

Featuring: exposed brick in living room and full- sized bedroom, hardwood floors, central heating/ air conditioning, newly renovated kitchen with new appliances and brand new marble bathroom!

Located on 2nd floor of walk-up building with 24hr security cameras just 1/2 a block from the F train East Broadway Station!

A short distance to local shops, supermarkets, parks, bars, and transportation. In the area there is a Target, Trader Joe's and Essex Crossing Movie Theater and gyms.

