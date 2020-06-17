All apartments in New York
21 Essex Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

21 Essex Street

21 Essex Street · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
JR 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH + PRIVATE OUTDOOR TERRACE!
Featuring: exposed brick in living room and full- sized bedroom, hardwood floors, central heating/ air conditioning, newly renovated kitchen with new appliances and brand new marble bathroom!
Located on 2nd floor of walk-up building with 24hr security cameras just 1/2 a block from the F train East Broadway Station!
A short distance to local shops, supermarkets, parks, bars, and transportation. In the area there is a Target, Trader Joe's and Essex Crossing Movie Theater and gyms.
TEXT OR EMAIL NICOLE TO SEE THE APT VIDEOS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Essex Street have any available units?
21 Essex Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Essex Street have?
Some of 21 Essex Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Essex Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Essex Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 Essex Street offer parking?
No, 21 Essex Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Essex Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 21 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Essex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
