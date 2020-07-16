209 E 25TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator

1 bedroom apartment features black granite counter top kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, a marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by beautiful details such as pinpoint halogen recessed lighting and wide plank oak floors. Pet-friendly elevator building in the heart of Gramercy. Available for August 1 occupancy. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!