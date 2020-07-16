All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

209 E 25TH ST.

209 East 25th Street · (212) 228-9300
Location

209 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
1 bedroom apartment features black granite counter top kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, a marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by beautiful details such as pinpoint halogen recessed lighting and wide plank oak floors. Pet-friendly elevator building in the heart of Gramercy. Available for August 1 occupancy. Located in the Gramercy area steps from shopping, nightlife and restaurants and just a short walk from Madison Square Park and just minutes to the N, R, Q, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E 25TH ST. have any available units?
209 E 25TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 E 25TH ST. have?
Some of 209 E 25TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E 25TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
209 E 25TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E 25TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 209 E 25TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 209 E 25TH ST. offer parking?
No, 209 E 25TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 209 E 25TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 E 25TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E 25TH ST. have a pool?
No, 209 E 25TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 209 E 25TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 209 E 25TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E 25TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 E 25TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
