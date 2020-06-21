Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This brick carriage house is something special. Built in the early 1900s and evidenced by its alluring horse head turning faade, 208 East 20th Streets history is telltale. It is factually declared as one of the most recognizable private city residences. It began with a carriage-style draft beginning and in later years had utilizations for learning, advertising, pioneering and family. The Ozenfant School of Fine Arts in New York was in operation at 208 East 20th Street from 1939 until 1955. Amde Ozenfant (15 April 1886 4 May 1966) was a French cubist painter, theoretician and writer and taught there. Together with Charles-Edouard Jeanneret (later known as Le Corbusier) he founded the 20th-century art movement known as Purism. In later years the house was often storied to serve as a campaign backdrop and location site for one of the best national advertisement agencies. 208 East 20th Street is a particularly matchless offering. One flight up on the second floor of a two-unit Gramercy Park Carriage House is a space arrangement that presents sundry possibilities in terms of set up and design. Distinctive features and a flexible configuration make 208 East 20th a unique opportunity for uses of all kinds. In paying a visit there you will take in these enchanting highlights: your seperate entrancehall, fanlight window panes, shutters and trimmings, oak wood flooring, ten by twelve-foot height, an impressive skylight feature that is in part a twenty-foot vaulted ceiling, a rooftop terrace, plus plenty of alluring appeal as you spot the nooks and crannies all around. North and South exposures ensure wonderful day and night light. The Loft is not ordinary. Nowadays carriage houses represent some of New Yorks most sought-after real estate, in large part because they intriguingly combine the quaintness and charm of our old city with novel staying of what is necessarily new. Flexible and adaptable uses of space will be taken into consideration and pets are plausible. 208 is set on the south side of East 20th Street between Third and Second Avenues in a much loved and cherished Manhattan community. Long treasured for the exceptional beauty of its keyed park, historic architecture, and idyllic enclaves, Gramercy holds a fine reputation of being one of the most desirable locations in Manhattan Town. While the days of the horse and buggy are far behind us, relics of that bygone age remain to this day in the form of carriage houses. And thank goodness for that! Available short and long term, this unique option will certainly be a likable wonder upon your dropping in. A particularly matchless offering, I would be pleased to introdue you.