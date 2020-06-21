All apartments in New York
208 East 20th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

208 East 20th Street

208 East 20th Street · (212) 937-1698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brick carriage house is something special. Built in the early 1900s and evidenced by its alluring horse head turning faade, 208 East 20th Streets history is telltale. It is factually declared as one of the most recognizable private city residences. It began with a carriage-style draft beginning and in later years had utilizations for learning, advertising, pioneering and family. The Ozenfant School of Fine Arts in New York was in operation at 208 East 20th Street from 1939 until 1955. Amde Ozenfant (15 April 1886 4 May 1966) was a French cubist painter, theoretician and writer and taught there. Together with Charles-Edouard Jeanneret (later known as Le Corbusier) he founded the 20th-century art movement known as Purism. In later years the house was often storied to serve as a campaign backdrop and location site for one of the best national advertisement agencies. 208 East 20th Street is a particularly matchless offering. One flight up on the second floor of a two-unit Gramercy Park Carriage House is a space arrangement that presents sundry possibilities in terms of set up and design. Distinctive features and a flexible configuration make 208 East 20th a unique opportunity for uses of all kinds. In paying a visit there you will take in these enchanting highlights: your seperate entrancehall, fanlight window panes, shutters and trimmings, oak wood flooring, ten by twelve-foot height, an impressive skylight feature that is in part a twenty-foot vaulted ceiling, a rooftop terrace, plus plenty of alluring appeal as you spot the nooks and crannies all around. North and South exposures ensure wonderful day and night light. The Loft is not ordinary. Nowadays carriage houses represent some of New Yorks most sought-after real estate, in large part because they intriguingly combine the quaintness and charm of our old city with novel staying of what is necessarily new. Flexible and adaptable uses of space will be taken into consideration and pets are plausible. 208 is set on the south side of East 20th Street between Third and Second Avenues in a much loved and cherished Manhattan community. Long treasured for the exceptional beauty of its keyed park, historic architecture, and idyllic enclaves, Gramercy holds a fine reputation of being one of the most desirable locations in Manhattan Town. While the days of the horse and buggy are far behind us, relics of that bygone age remain to this day in the form of carriage houses. And thank goodness for that! Available short and long term, this unique option will certainly be a likable wonder upon your dropping in. A particularly matchless offering, I would be pleased to introdue you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East 20th Street have any available units?
208 East 20th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 208 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 East 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 East 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 208 East 20th Street offer parking?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East 20th Street have a pool?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 East 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 East 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
