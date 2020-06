Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!! THIS IS A LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH UNIT IN PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL DEAL!! THIS UNIT IS A TRUE GEM FEATURING HARD WOOD FLOORS, LARGE LIVING AREA AND GREAT NATURAL LIGHT! YOU'LL ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MARBLE BATH, A VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOM AND FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE AMAZING CLOSET SPACE!***PRIME LOCATION*** 207 W 11TH IS A VERY WELL MANAGED BUILDING LOCATED ON A TREE-LINED BLOCK IN THE HEART OF WEST VILLAGE! YOU'LL HAVE THE MOST AMAZING SUPER YOU COULD ASK FOR! AND ENJOY RESTAURANTS LIKE EXTRA VIRGIN AND BUVETTE JUST AROUND THE CORNER. ACCESS TO THE 123/ACE***100% NO FEE*** THIS IS AN AMAZING DEAL FOR THIS LOCATION! CONTACT ME TODAY FOR AN EXCLUSIVE VIEWING!"LET ME HANDLE YOUR REAL ESTATE NEEDS PROFESSIONALLY AND COURTEOUSLY WITH YOUR SATISFACTION BEING MY MAIN GOAL."