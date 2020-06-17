206 West 104th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

**Amsterdam avenue and West 104th street** ____ This ELEVATOR building is located on west 104th street right between Central Park and Riverside Park. Glorious huge home features sun drenched bedroom, with multiple closets each, as well as room for dressers, night stands, and spacious living room - a great place to throw a party. Bountiful closets, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the apartment, modern kitchen. Pets are allowed. The building is located in the most demanding area of Manhattan; close to the waterfront promenade at Riverside Park, Central Park, shopping, and exclusive restaurants. Easy access by 1, B, C trains. For more information about this or any other apartments that fit your criteria, call /text Ekaterina or Mark Danich.Photos are of the unit two floors up. More photos coming up. bond1466299