206 West 104th Street
206 West 104th Street

206 West 104th Street · (917) 892-7622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
206 West 104th Street, New York, NY 10025
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
**Amsterdam avenue and West 104th street** ____ This ELEVATOR building is located on west 104th street right between Central Park and Riverside Park. Glorious huge home features sun drenched bedroom, with multiple closets each, as well as room for dressers, night stands, and spacious living room - a great place to throw a party. Bountiful closets, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the apartment, modern kitchen. Pets are allowed. The building is located in the most demanding area of Manhattan; close to the waterfront promenade at Riverside Park, Central Park, shopping, and exclusive restaurants. Easy access by 1, B, C trains. For more information about this or any other apartments that fit your criteria, call /text Ekaterina or Mark Danich.Photos are of the unit two floors up. More photos coming up. bond1466299

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West 104th Street have any available units?
206 West 104th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 West 104th Street have?
Some of 206 West 104th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 West 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 West 104th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West 104th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 West 104th Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 West 104th Street offer parking?
No, 206 West 104th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 West 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 West 104th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West 104th Street have a pool?
No, 206 West 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 West 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 West 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 West 104th Street has units with dishwashers.
