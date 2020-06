Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

NO FEE!



Completely gut renovated two-bedroom in the heart of Washington Heights! Perfect for roommates or creating your very own work from home paradise. All situated on a charming tree-lined block in upper Manhattan.



This apartment has stainless steel appliances and gets great light throughout. Laundry in building. Close proximity to the 1 and A trains and several express buses. Contact for more info!