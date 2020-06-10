205 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Gorgeous one bedroom in a well maintained pre-war elevator building. This apartment features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining or quiet nights at home. Enjoy an open chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, generous counter space, and stainless steel appliances--including a dishwasher!



The large bedroom has a full wall of closets for ample storage space. Sliding frosted glass doors create separation for privacy or can be left open to create a more open layout. In addition to the elevator, the building has an updated laundry room, a private courtyard and bike storage.



The windowed bathroom is perfectly located between the living room and the bedroom. You do not need to go through the bedroom to get to the bathroom. There is AC through the wall in the living room and the bedroom has a ceiling fan and another window that a second AC unit can be installed in.



Located on one of the most vibrant and convenient streets in the heart of the East Village. Minutes to Union Square, N/Q/R, 4/5/6 and L trains.



Sorry, no pets. Available starting July 1st . Co-op board approval required.