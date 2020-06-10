All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

205 East 10th Street

205 East 10th Street · (650) 862-0377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Gorgeous one bedroom in a well maintained pre-war elevator building. This apartment features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining or quiet nights at home. Enjoy an open chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, generous counter space, and stainless steel appliances--including a dishwasher!

The large bedroom has a full wall of closets for ample storage space. Sliding frosted glass doors create separation for privacy or can be left open to create a more open layout. In addition to the elevator, the building has an updated laundry room, a private courtyard and bike storage.

The windowed bathroom is perfectly located between the living room and the bedroom. You do not need to go through the bedroom to get to the bathroom. There is AC through the wall in the living room and the bedroom has a ceiling fan and another window that a second AC unit can be installed in.

Located on one of the most vibrant and convenient streets in the heart of the East Village. Minutes to Union Square, N/Q/R, 4/5/6 and L trains.

Sorry, no pets. Available starting July 1st . Co-op board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East 10th Street have any available units?
205 East 10th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 East 10th Street have?
Some of 205 East 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 205 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 205 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
