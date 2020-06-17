All apartments in New York
204 West 81st Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

204 West 81st Street

204 West 81st Street · (646) 666-2269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$3,203

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
We're offering one month free for a lease starting right away on this $3,495 one bedroom, making the net effective rent $3203.75!

Recently renovated extra large 1 bedroom, very sunny, modern marble bathroom, granite kitchen counter tops, granite kitchen island, all new stainless steel appliances, soft-closing drawers and doors, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit, 2 closets, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and high ceilings.

Well-maintained elevator and laundry in building near subways and buses, Central Park and the Museum of Natural History, ideal Upper West Side location!

1 Month free on a 12 month lease Gross rent is $3495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 West 81st Street have any available units?
204 West 81st Street has a unit available for $3,203 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 West 81st Street have?
Some of 204 West 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 West 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 West 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 204 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 West 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 204 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 204 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 West 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
