204 West 81st Street

Amenities
We're offering one month free for a lease starting right away on this $3,495 one bedroom, making the net effective rent $3203.75!
Recently renovated extra large 1 bedroom, very sunny, modern marble bathroom, granite kitchen counter tops, granite kitchen island, all new stainless steel appliances, soft-closing drawers and doors, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit, 2 closets, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and high ceilings.
Well-maintained elevator and laundry in building near subways and buses, Central Park and the Museum of Natural History, ideal Upper West Side location!
