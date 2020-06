Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW!! 7183000386 HUGE and fully renovated TRUE 2BR ! The apartment has HUGE LIVING room and a Coat/Shoes Storage at the entrance. An UNLIMITED closet SPACE and LOTS of natural light . Open Kitchen with all full size appliances! Marble bathroom .Located in LOWER EAST SIDE in a renovated building With LAUNDRY ON SITE and just a few steps away from the F train and 1 min walk from EAST VILLAGE!! AMAZING DEAL ! DONT SNOOZE YOU WILL LOSE!!! alpha279873