2005 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

2005 Fifth Avenue

2005 5th Avenue · (917) 408-3738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
BROWNSTONE Sun Drenched Top floor One Bedroom. Apartment can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.If furnished, FREE Wi-fi Internet access, equipped with high-end furnishings: In-unit washer/dryer, 42" HD Flat screenSmart TV, Roku streaming devise, dinnerware, cookware, bedroom and bathroom linens and towels. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Skylights. High ceilings. Air conditioning. Minutes from parks, pool, bars, restaurants, health clubs, movies, supermarket (Wholefoods), Major transportation: Subway, 1,2,3,4,5 & 6; Buses M1, M101, M60. Metro North. VIDEO:https://youtu.be/D2QuXAdX_H0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2005 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2005 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2005 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2005 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 2005 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
