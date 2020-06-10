2005 Fifth Avenue

Amenities
BROWNSTONE Sun Drenched Top floor One Bedroom. Apartment can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.If furnished, FREE Wi-fi Internet access, equipped with high-end furnishings: In-unit washer/dryer, 42" HD Flat screenSmart TV, Roku streaming devise, dinnerware, cookware, bedroom and bathroom linens and towels. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Skylights. High ceilings. Air conditioning. Minutes from parks, pool, bars, restaurants, health clubs, movies, supermarket (Wholefoods), Major transportation: Subway, 1,2,3,4,5 & 6; Buses M1, M101, M60. Metro North. VIDEO:https://youtu.be/D2QuXAdX_H0