20 West 76th Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

20 West 76th Street

20 West 76th Street · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful Large fully furnished one-bedroom plus lofted space with exposed brick and decorative fireplace in renovated historic apt. on Central Park West block. High ceilings, 2 additional loft spaces (one for storage the other converted as an additional sleeping space), Please note $3300 price listed is the Net effective based on last 2 weeks of June completely free. Gross rent is $3450.Tons of closet space and literally steps from Central Park, close to B, C and the 123 trains. Quiet street & building. The apartment can come fully furnished and will include a brand new LG TV, and heat/water. Move in ready! Please note this is a lease sublet which is preferred to be rented fully furnished or might be open to unfurnished. Elevator in the building. There is also laundry in the building. VIDEO ATTACHED!Email me for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 76th Street have any available units?
20 West 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 76th Street have?
Some of 20 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 20 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 20 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 West 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
