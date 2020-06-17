20 West 76th Street

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful Large fully furnished one-bedroom plus lofted space with exposed brick and decorative fireplace in renovated historic apt. on Central Park West block. High ceilings, 2 additional loft spaces (one for storage the other converted as an additional sleeping space), Please note $3300 price listed is the Net effective based on last 2 weeks of June completely free. Gross rent is $3450.Tons of closet space and literally steps from Central Park, close to B, C and the 123 trains. Quiet street & building. The apartment can come fully furnished and will include a brand new LG TV, and heat/water. Move in ready! Please note this is a lease sublet which is preferred to be rented fully furnished or might be open to unfurnished. Elevator in the building. There is also laundry in the building. VIDEO ATTACHED!Email me for more information.