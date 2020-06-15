20 West 53rd Street

Amenities

This is the most desirable 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath at the the renowned Baccarat Hotel and Residences giving you access to the most luxurious Manhattan life-style. With a generous 2,303 approx.sq.ft. and both North and East exposures, you are captivated by fantastic Central Park Views. The interior was designed by Tony Ingrao which offers the ultimate high-end in luxury living including wide ebony stained white oak floors, SieMatic kitchen with ebonized walnut and nickel frame cabinetry, Miele and Sub- Zero appliances and washer/dryer. With a separate kitchen, this layout allows for the maximum space needed for entertaining in the living/dining room. Master bathroom is impeccably detailed with honed Lido white marble slab floors and walls, radiant heated floors, and free standing soaking tub. The second bathrooms are fully clad in Siberian polished marble. Custom Fantini polished chrome fixtures are featured throughout the residence. FURNISHED. No detail was left behind when designing and finishing this immaculate building. The Baccarat Hotel and Residence is known for its unparalleled level of service and luxury living. Residents have unlimited access to the amenities of the flagship Baccarat Hotel, including; Le Chevalier, salon and lounge, Spa de la Mer, Baccarat Bar, full fitness center and marble clad swimming pool with cabanas. On-site 24/7 are multilingual concierge services, valet and doormen. Located on 5th Avenue and 53rd Street this building is one of the most desirable Midtown locations, sitting across the street from the MoMa and a few blocks from Central Park.