Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 West 53rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

20 West 53rd Street

20 W 53rd St · (917) 293-6234
Location

20 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10103
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29A · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
This is the most desirable 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath at the the renowned Baccarat Hotel and Residences giving you access to the most luxurious Manhattan life-style. With a generous 2,303 approx.sq.ft. and both North and East exposures, you are captivated by fantastic Central Park Views. The interior was designed by Tony Ingrao which offers the ultimate high-end in luxury living including wide ebony stained white oak floors, SieMatic kitchen with ebonized walnut and nickel frame cabinetry, Miele and Sub- Zero appliances and washer/dryer. With a separate kitchen, this layout allows for the maximum space needed for entertaining in the living/dining room. Master bathroom is impeccably detailed with honed Lido white marble slab floors and walls, radiant heated floors, and free standing soaking tub. The second bathrooms are fully clad in Siberian polished marble. Custom Fantini polished chrome fixtures are featured throughout the residence. FURNISHED. No detail was left behind when designing and finishing this immaculate building. The Baccarat Hotel and Residence is known for its unparalleled level of service and luxury living. Residents have unlimited access to the amenities of the flagship Baccarat Hotel, including; Le Chevalier, salon and lounge, Spa de la Mer, Baccarat Bar, full fitness center and marble clad swimming pool with cabanas. On-site 24/7 are multilingual concierge services, valet and doormen. Located on 5th Avenue and 53rd Street this building is one of the most desirable Midtown locations, sitting across the street from the MoMa and a few blocks from Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 53rd Street have any available units?
20 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 20 West 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 20 West 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 West 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 53rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 20 West 53rd Street has a pool.
Does 20 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 West 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
