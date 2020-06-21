20 West 16th Street

Amenities

Parlor duplex home on quiet, tree-lined street near Union Square. Three bedrooms plus a nanny/guest room, three bathrooms in an elegant 1845 gothic revival townhouse which features 12 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, two wood burning fireplaces and a private terrace. The Parlor level has an inviting living room with a wood burning fire place, over-sized windows, a chandelier and original pocket doors which separate dining room. The light & airy open kitchen has a lovely honed granite counter top, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The dining area is generous and can fit a table for eight. Beyond the kitchen is a full bathroom and a 4th bonus room. The upper level hall is wide enough for additional storage needs. The master bedroom faces south and features an ensuite bathroom, pocket doors, a fireplace, generous closet space and access to the terrace with retractable secondary screen door. The newly installed water source is ideal for your planting needs. The second bedroom can fit a King set and has the Bosch washer & dryer in the closet. The 3rd Bedroom is ideal for a young child, den or guest room. There is abundant storage provided by a half dozen closets and a large attic loft storage space. Pets on a case by case basis. Steps away from the Union Square Green Market, multiple shops & restaurants, and numerous subway lines. A centrally located NYC home betwixt Union Square, Flatiron & Chelsea. Move in August 1st.