All apartments in New York
Find more places like 20 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
20 West 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

20 West 16th Street

20 West 16th Street · (212) 381-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

20 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PARLOR/DUP · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Parlor duplex home on quiet, tree-lined street near Union Square. Three bedrooms plus a nanny/guest room, three bathrooms in an elegant 1845 gothic revival townhouse which features 12 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, two wood burning fireplaces and a private terrace. The Parlor level has an inviting living room with a wood burning fire place, over-sized windows, a chandelier and original pocket doors which separate dining room. The light & airy open kitchen has a lovely honed granite counter top, white custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The dining area is generous and can fit a table for eight. Beyond the kitchen is a full bathroom and a 4th bonus room. The upper level hall is wide enough for additional storage needs. The master bedroom faces south and features an ensuite bathroom, pocket doors, a fireplace, generous closet space and access to the terrace with retractable secondary screen door. The newly installed water source is ideal for your planting needs. The second bedroom can fit a King set and has the Bosch washer & dryer in the closet. The 3rd Bedroom is ideal for a young child, den or guest room. There is abundant storage provided by a half dozen closets and a large attic loft storage space. Pets on a case by case basis. Steps away from the Union Square Green Market, multiple shops & restaurants, and numerous subway lines. A centrally located NYC home betwixt Union Square, Flatiron & Chelsea. Move in August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 16th Street have any available units?
20 West 16th Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 16th Street have?
Some of 20 West 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 20 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 West 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 20 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 West 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity