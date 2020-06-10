All apartments in New York
20 Jane Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

20 Jane Street

20 Jane Street · (917) 868-7365
Location

20 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New to Market!!!!! In the heart of the West Village, 20 Jane Street, 3A is a newly renovated north facing (great light) studio with great restaurants and shopping in one of Manhattan's most popular neighborhoods.

Sitting at treetop level with arched windows overlooking Jane Street, a newly constructed and pre-war charm, this apartment is move in ready.

The new kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops with an angled sink, and new cabinets with stainless pulls. The bath has been updated with bright ceramic tiles on floor and walls, and rain shower in the tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Jane Street have any available units?
20 Jane Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Jane Street have?
Some of 20 Jane Street's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 20 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 20 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
