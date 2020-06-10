Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New to Market!!!!! In the heart of the West Village, 20 Jane Street, 3A is a newly renovated north facing (great light) studio with great restaurants and shopping in one of Manhattan's most popular neighborhoods.



Sitting at treetop level with arched windows overlooking Jane Street, a newly constructed and pre-war charm, this apartment is move in ready.



The new kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops with an angled sink, and new cabinets with stainless pulls. The bath has been updated with bright ceramic tiles on floor and walls, and rain shower in the tub.