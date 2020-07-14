All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1803 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1803 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

1803 Riverside Drive

1803 Riverside Drive · (917) 400-5432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1803 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10034
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
This is a very large one bedroom with a huge (no kidding) eat in kitchen. Please note that the kitchen will undergo gut renovations with new everything, inclusive of plenty of cabinets for storage, good counter space, dishwasher and microwave. (photos are of a recently renovated kitchen).Apartment has high ceilings with hardwood throughout.
This is a pre-war elevator building with an on-site laundry facility and on-premise, very attentive super. A-train, 24 hour supermarket and a plethora of restaurants and stores to shop nearby. Fort Tryon Park "The Cloisters" and Inwood Hill Park at your doorsteps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1803 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1803 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1803 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 1803 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 1803 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1803 Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity