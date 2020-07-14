1803 Riverside Drive

Amenities

This is a very large one bedroom with a huge (no kidding) eat in kitchen. Please note that the kitchen will undergo gut renovations with new everything, inclusive of plenty of cabinets for storage, good counter space, dishwasher and microwave. (photos are of a recently renovated kitchen).Apartment has high ceilings with hardwood throughout.

This is a pre-war elevator building with an on-site laundry facility and on-premise, very attentive super. A-train, 24 hour supermarket and a plethora of restaurants and stores to shop nearby. Fort Tryon Park "The Cloisters" and Inwood Hill Park at your doorsteps.