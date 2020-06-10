All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
172 Madison Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

172 Madison Avenue

172 Madison Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 401
Location

172 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
yoga
*Furnished apartment*
*Min lease = 12 months*

Make your friends envious with the most luxurious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath residence available in Midtown.

5C is immaculately designed by Restoration Hardware and completely outfitted with their modern furniture and fixtures collection.

Upon entering the foyer, you're greeted by a stunning hallway of 11' floor-to-ceiling windows that separate the master bedroom from the apartment's living and dining quarters.

The open kitchen is fully equipped with Miele appliances and has a spectacular marble countertop that spans over 10 feet long; perfect for dining and entertaining. Don't forget to keep your wine chilled at the perfect temperature in your Marvel wine cooler.

This turnkey apartment comes fully-furnished.
Utilities charged as a flat fee every month to the tenant (internet, electricity, and gas)
No pets, no smoking.

172 Madison also has an incredible amenity package (see details below) and provides complimentary yoga and fitness classes twice a week.

Apartment Features: floor to ceiling windows, Sonos sound system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, wine fridge, touch-screen oven, microwave, and safe.

Building Features: 24-hour doorman, concierge, swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, locker room, fitness center, yoga studio, live-in super, community rec room, children's playroom.

Utilities charged as a flat fee every month to the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Madison Avenue have any available units?
172 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 172 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
172 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 172 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 172 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 172 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 172 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 172 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 172 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
