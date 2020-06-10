172 Madison Avenue

Amenities

*Furnished apartment*

*Min lease = 12 months*



Make your friends envious with the most luxurious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath residence available in Midtown.



5C is immaculately designed by Restoration Hardware and completely outfitted with their modern furniture and fixtures collection.



Upon entering the foyer, you're greeted by a stunning hallway of 11' floor-to-ceiling windows that separate the master bedroom from the apartment's living and dining quarters.



The open kitchen is fully equipped with Miele appliances and has a spectacular marble countertop that spans over 10 feet long; perfect for dining and entertaining. Don't forget to keep your wine chilled at the perfect temperature in your Marvel wine cooler.



This turnkey apartment comes fully-furnished.

Utilities charged as a flat fee every month to the tenant (internet, electricity, and gas)

No pets, no smoking.



172 Madison also has an incredible amenity package (see details below) and provides complimentary yoga and fitness classes twice a week.



Apartment Features: floor to ceiling windows, Sonos sound system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, wine fridge, touch-screen oven, microwave, and safe.



Building Features: 24-hour doorman, concierge, swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, locker room, fitness center, yoga studio, live-in super, community rec room, children's playroom.



