1694 Park Avenue

Welcome to 78 East 119th Street, located on a prime tree-lined block of East Harlem.



This spacious three-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave oven along with in-unit laundry, and a video intercom to let your guests in.



The bedrooms can accommodate a large bed and furniture. Enjoy the perks of having individual heating and cooling units in each room for zoned climate control.



The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.



Conveniently located near public transportation, Markus Garvey Park, shopping, supermarkets, Costco, Aldis, bars/restaurants like; Mountain Bird, East Harlem Bottling Co., The Lexington Social, cafes, and all East Harlem has to offer.



