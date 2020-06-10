All apartments in New York
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

1694 Park Avenue

1694 Park Avenue · (917) 435-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1694 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-N · Avail. now

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 78 East 119th Street, located on a prime tree-lined block of East Harlem.

This spacious three-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features; granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave oven along with in-unit laundry, and a video intercom to let your guests in.

The bedrooms can accommodate a large bed and furniture. Enjoy the perks of having individual heating and cooling units in each room for zoned climate control.

The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.

Conveniently located near public transportation, Markus Garvey Park, shopping, supermarkets, Costco, Aldis, bars/restaurants like; Mountain Bird, East Harlem Bottling Co., The Lexington Social, cafes, and all East Harlem has to offer.,PRICE REDUCTION BACK ON THE MARKET! Live on Park Avenue in a large modern three bedroom, one bathroom with charming prewar details.

Step into this bright and airy apartment and feel right at home. Enjoy brand new finishes including recessed lighting, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Dine in kitchen featuring breakfast bar with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and microwave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Park Avenue have any available units?
1694 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1694 Park Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1694 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1694 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1694 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1694 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1694 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1694 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
