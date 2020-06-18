166 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Kitchen has new counter top (not pictured) Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Bed and a Dresser-Living Room Fits Couch, Table & TV-Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Fully Equipped Kitchen -Large Windows In Every Room -Marbled Bathroom W/ Large Tub -3 Closets!!-Personal Thermostat to Control Your HeatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Misrahi7792