Last updated July 2 2020

161 West 16th Street

161 West 16th Street · (516) 458-1587
Location

161 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 15-B · Avail. now

$3,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Welcome to 161 West 16th Street, a premier full-service Co-op in the heart of Chelsea. Designed by famed architects Farrar & Watmough and built by developer Henry Mandel in 1930, this landmarked building is one of the most sought after in the neighborhood. The beautifully maintained, pet-friendly Co-op offers residents a full-time doorman, elevator service, bike room, laundry room and garden rooftop terrace with amazing views of the city's iconic skyline.

The apartment sits on the 15th floor with double exposures, open views and stunning amounts of natural sunlight. Other features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, dishwasher, built-in heating, a walk-in closet, a sleeping alcove, and spacious layout. Truly feels like a one bedroom apartment!

This is a Sponsor unit with NO BOARD APPROVAL required and no additional co-op fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 West 16th Street have any available units?
161 West 16th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 West 16th Street have?
Some of 161 West 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 161 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 161 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 161 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
