Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Welcome to 161 West 16th Street, a premier full-service Co-op in the heart of Chelsea. Designed by famed architects Farrar & Watmough and built by developer Henry Mandel in 1930, this landmarked building is one of the most sought after in the neighborhood. The beautifully maintained, pet-friendly Co-op offers residents a full-time doorman, elevator service, bike room, laundry room and garden rooftop terrace with amazing views of the city's iconic skyline.



The apartment sits on the 15th floor with double exposures, open views and stunning amounts of natural sunlight. Other features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, dishwasher, built-in heating, a walk-in closet, a sleeping alcove, and spacious layout. Truly feels like a one bedroom apartment!



This is a Sponsor unit with NO BOARD APPROVAL required and no additional co-op fees.