Welcome to your new 1 BED/1 BATH Luxury Condo in the heart of the Big Apple! Located near Times Square, 1600 Broadway offers beautiful views of the city along with amenities for living at its finest.Large floor to ceiling windows flood this unit in light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances complete with a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and fridge. Bathroom features abundant storage space. Enjoy gorgeous city views from the bedroom with south facing floor to ceiling windows. Generous closet space.This building stands out among the rest with its location and amenities. Take advantage of the fourth floors Club on the Square. Living here, you can enjoy the buildings Billards room, business center, courtyard, fitness facility, lounge, party room, rooftop deck and more. Located in the heart of Times Square near the 1, 2, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, and W trains.