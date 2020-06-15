All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

1600 BROADWAY

1600 Broadway · (646) 737-9664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Broadway, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17E · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
Welcome to your new 1 BED/1 BATH Luxury Condo in the heart of the Big Apple! Located near Times Square, 1600 Broadway offers beautiful views of the city along with amenities for living at its finest.Large floor to ceiling windows flood this unit in light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances complete with a dishwasher, microwave, oven, and fridge. Bathroom features abundant storage space. Enjoy gorgeous city views from the bedroom with south facing floor to ceiling windows. Generous closet space.This building stands out among the rest with its location and amenities. Take advantage of the fourth floors Club on the Square. Living here, you can enjoy the buildings Billards room, business center, courtyard, fitness facility, lounge, party room, rooftop deck and more. Located in the heart of Times Square near the 1, 2, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, and W trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 BROADWAY have any available units?
1600 BROADWAY has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 BROADWAY have?
Some of 1600 BROADWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1600 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1600 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1600 BROADWAY offer parking?
No, 1600 BROADWAY does not offer parking.
Does 1600 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 1600 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1600 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 1600 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
