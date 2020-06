Amenities

pet friendly

No Fee cozy 2BR condo sublet available July 1st, possibly sooner. Bright space and bedrooms are on opposite sides for complete privacy. Pets are welcome case by case. Live in super and two porter staff. Prime Washington Heights location, one block from the one train and three blocks from A train. Plenty of restaurants and shops nearby, with Target soon coming to w181 Street.