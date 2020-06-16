All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 East 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 East 74th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

160 East 74th Street

160 East 74th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Floor-through 3 bedroom with 2 large private terraces!

Located in the heart of the Upper East side, this spacious, recently renovated apartment is flooded with light. The open kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Both full bathrooms are outfitted with beautiful white tiles. The master suite has double exposures, and ample space for a desk or other furniture. Both other bedrooms are sun-filled and sizable. Other highlights of this lovely unit include hardwood floors, an in-unit washer/dryer and plenty of storage throughout.

160 East 74th Street is a boutique building conveniently located on 74th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues. The building is just a few blocks from Central Park. It is nearby to the 6 and Q trains as well as endless restaurants and boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 74th Street have any available units?
160 East 74th Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 74th Street have?
Some of 160 East 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 East 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 East 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 East 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity