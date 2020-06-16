Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Floor-through 3 bedroom with 2 large private terraces!



Located in the heart of the Upper East side, this spacious, recently renovated apartment is flooded with light. The open kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Both full bathrooms are outfitted with beautiful white tiles. The master suite has double exposures, and ample space for a desk or other furniture. Both other bedrooms are sun-filled and sizable. Other highlights of this lovely unit include hardwood floors, an in-unit washer/dryer and plenty of storage throughout.



160 East 74th Street is a boutique building conveniently located on 74th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues. The building is just a few blocks from Central Park. It is nearby to the 6 and Q trains as well as endless restaurants and boutiques.