Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

160 Central Park South

160 Central Park South · (973) 216-4181
Location

160 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
This large furnished one bedroom apartment is a perfect luxury rental condo apt for both short term use and long term leasing! This apt is at the Essex House, 25th fl features an expansive floor plan, tons of light, beamed ceilings, with Central Park at your door. The iconic Essex House is one of the most unique, landmark buildings on Central Park South and a favorite destination for over 70 years to celebrities, heads of state and travelers in the know. The elegant Art Deco lobby, featured in countless movies since the 1940s, 24-hour security, concierge and white-glove hotel services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Central Park South have any available units?
160 Central Park South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Central Park South have?
Some of 160 Central Park South's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
160 Central Park South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 160 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 Central Park South offer parking?
Yes, 160 Central Park South offers parking.
Does 160 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 160 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 160 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 160 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
