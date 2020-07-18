160 Central Park South

Amenities

garage gym elevator concierge clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access lobby valet service

This large furnished one bedroom apartment is a perfect luxury rental condo apt for both short term use and long term leasing! This apt is at the Essex House, 25th fl features an expansive floor plan, tons of light, beamed ceilings, with Central Park at your door. The iconic Essex House is one of the most unique, landmark buildings on Central Park South and a favorite destination for over 70 years to celebrities, heads of state and travelers in the know. The elegant Art Deco lobby, featured in countless movies since the 1940s, 24-hour security, concierge and white-glove hotel services.