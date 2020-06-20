16 E 116TH ST.

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom. Apartment features two marble bathrooms, in unit washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Available for July 1 occupancy.Located in the heart of Harlem within walking distance of Central Park. Conveniently located with quick access to the uptown and downtown busses and a short walk to the 2,3, & 6 trains.Please contact for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.