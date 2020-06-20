All apartments in New York
16 E 116TH ST.

16 East 116th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 East 116th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom. Apartment features two marble bathrooms, in unit washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Available for July 1 occupancy.Located in the heart of Harlem within walking distance of Central Park. Conveniently located with quick access to the uptown and downtown busses and a short walk to the 2,3, & 6 trains.Please contact for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 E 116TH ST. have any available units?
16 E 116TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 E 116TH ST. have?
Some of 16 E 116TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 E 116TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
16 E 116TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 E 116TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 16 E 116TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 E 116TH ST. offer parking?
No, 16 E 116TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 16 E 116TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 E 116TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 E 116TH ST. have a pool?
No, 16 E 116TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 16 E 116TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 16 E 116TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 E 116TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 E 116TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
