1597 York Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub internet access key fob access tennis court

The unit is a confident, inviting furnished studio apartment located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include Keyless Latch Entry, Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Laundry In-Unit, Marble Spa Like Bathrooms, A Breakfast Bar, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.



About the Area



The apartment is located in a brownstone building in one of the most iconic districts of Manhattan, the Upper East Side. Located minutes from Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, featuring a public tennis court across the street and nearby public transportation options include the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.



During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.



- Keyless Latch Access

- Breakfast Bar

- WiFi

- Cable TV

- AC/Heater

- Laundry In-Unit



Fast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay!