1597 York Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

1597 York Avenue

1597 York Avenue · (877) 249-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1597 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
About The Apartment

The unit is a confident, inviting furnished studio apartment located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features include Keyless Latch Entry, Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchen, Laundry In-Unit, Marble Spa Like Bathrooms, A Breakfast Bar, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.

About the Area

The apartment is located in a brownstone building in one of the most iconic districts of Manhattan, the Upper East Side. Located minutes from Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, featuring a public tennis court across the street and nearby public transportation options include the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.

Check-In

During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.

Highlights

- Keyless Latch Access
- Breakfast Bar
- WiFi
- Cable TV
- AC/Heater
- Laundry In-Unit

Fast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 York Avenue have any available units?
1597 York Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1597 York Avenue have?
Some of 1597 York Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1597 York Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1597 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1597 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1597 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1597 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1597 York Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1597 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1597 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1597 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
