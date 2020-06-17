All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1565 Second Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1565 Second Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

1565 Second Avenue

1565 2nd Avenue · (929) 398-9445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1565 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Offering 2 months free on a 12 month lease, gross rent is $3,840. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request

Just one flight up, this unit offers a size-able living space, spacious and windowed kitchen with great cabinet space, and hardwood floors throughout.

One bedroom is king-sized, and the others can fit queen and full sized beds.

The building is located between 81st and 82nd Street and is less than 2 blocks to the Q train and only a few blocks to the 4, 5, and 6 trains. Great restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods and Fairway are also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Second Avenue have any available units?
1565 Second Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1565 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1565 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1565 Second Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity