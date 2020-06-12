All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

151 West 17th Street

151 West 17th Street · (646) 489-8999
Location

151 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-D · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Chelsea Glass House re-imagined. This sprawling and sun-filled 3-Bedroom Penthouse condominium home, crowned with an expansive south-facing terrace is the perfect place to call home in the city, especially in 2020. Reminiscent of mid-century modernism you'll immediately delight in its warm flow and spaciousness. Located in the 24-hour doorman and full-service boutique condominium, Campiello Collection.

Featuring a wonderful layout which perfectly separates the public entertaining areas from the private accommodations, enter directly from the elevator and security doors into a gracious windowed gallery foyer.

For more formal events invite your guests to turn left and round the corner directly into the expansive living and dining areas with its charming and open southern views over the city and framed by over 57' of windows and anchored by a handsome stone fireplace - perfect for at-home dinners and shared moments with friends.

Turn right from the elevator and you're whisked into the grand open kitchen and its adjoining media lounge. You'll delight sharing times preparing any meal your heart desires in this beautifully appointed Poggenpohl kitchen with its abundance of counter space and storage, double ovens, a Bosch 5-burner stove and dishwasher, Sub-Zero fridge and separate under-island wine-cooler all the while conversing with your loved ones sitting at the counter or in the media area, watching TV.

End to end, the south facing entertaining spaces encompass around 80' in length framed by floor to ceiling windows and shaded by electronic blinds.

The terrace is a dream space for appreciating the warm days and fresh nights any time you'd like without having to leave home. Just one flight up from the living space, up a modern staircase, the expansive space awaits your green thumb and outdoor creativity. Relax under the night sky to read a book or reflect quietly or enjoy drinks over dessert and hearty laughs. You'll appreciate having this spacious private terrace to enjoy the outdoors without leaving home.

The large bedrooms are located via an extra-wide gallery leading you to the north wing of the apartment, are super-quiet and offer bright exposures through oversized windows. The master bedroom suite is generous, quiet and filled with ambient north light. Accented with a superb walk-in closet, custom built storage, and an en-suite Calacatta marble bathroom boasting double vanities, a large walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms; one features an en-suite bath and wall of closets. The 3rd bedroom is currently converted into a spectacular walk-in closet, however the landlord will convert it back to a bedroom to accommodate your needs at their expense. Tranquility is guaranteed as you head to bed.

The apartment also boasts warm-toned hardwood floors throughout, great storage and a Bosch washer/dryer.

Centrally located in the heart of Chelsea on tree-lined 17th Street and across from the Rubin Museum, 151 West 17th comprises two structures spanning from 17th to 18th Streets, offering a full-doorman located in the elegant 17th Street main lobby that is exposed to a tranquil landscaped viewing garden. An alternative and secured entrance/exit is located on 18th Street. Amenities include a well equipped gym with natural daylight and two common outdoor areas. There is a separate garage in the building (not affiliated with the condo), however if space is available they do offer regular and SUV sized parking spaces at market rate.

Enjoy easy access to all downtown has to offer including the Union Square Farmer's market only a few minutes away. As New York re-opens you'll appreciate all of the nearby transportation options and close proximity to everything from the New Whitney Museum, the Meatpacking District, the Chelsea Arts District and Greenwich Village.

This is the first time this home has been offered for rent. Explore what New York living feels like with the space and terrace you've always dreamed of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 West 17th Street have any available units?
151 West 17th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 West 17th Street have?
Some of 151 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 West 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 151 West 17th Street does offer parking.
Does 151 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 151 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 West 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
