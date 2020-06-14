All apartments in New York
Find more places like 151 East 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
151 East 58th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

151 East 58th Street

151 East 58th Street · (212) 836-1037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41F · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
garage
internet access
STUNNING TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS OF CENTRAL PARK This two bedroom, two and a half bath Condominium has unforgettable views of Central Park, the Hudson River and the City's skyline from floor to 11 ft ceiling windows; full Western exposure to the Park from the bedrooms and Living room . The foyer plus the formal entrance gallery along with the solid wood floors add to the refinement of this home. The kitchen has lacquered cabinetry, stone counters, granite floors and state-of -the-art appliances. The bathrooms have mosaic marble floors, white marble counters and wood cabinetry creating a luxurious retreat. The master bathroom features a soaking tub, separate stall shower and double sinks. The building's grand foyer entrance underlines this Prestigious Residential Address. One Beacon Court was created by the International Architect Cesar Pelli & Interior Designer Jacques Grange and is a modern classic, inspired by the shape of the Pantheon in Rome. Sculptured from glass and steel its light filled courtyard and glowing crown is where sophisticated Upper East Side meets dynamic Midtown. Beacon Court is a full service white glove building having a state-of the-art fitness room, lounge, High Speed Internet Access and Business Center. At the Owners request please No Pets Enjoy this wonderful and exciting location for its proximity to New York's finest restaurants and shopping. Long term Lease preferred. Sorry, evening or weekend showings are not permitted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 58th Street have any available units?
151 East 58th Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 58th Street have?
Some of 151 East 58th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 East 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 East 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 151 East 58th Street does offer parking.
Does 151 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 151 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 151 East 58th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity