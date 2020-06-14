151 East 58th Street

Amenities

STUNNING TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS OF CENTRAL PARK This two bedroom, two and a half bath Condominium has unforgettable views of Central Park, the Hudson River and the City's skyline from floor to 11 ft ceiling windows; full Western exposure to the Park from the bedrooms and Living room . The foyer plus the formal entrance gallery along with the solid wood floors add to the refinement of this home. The kitchen has lacquered cabinetry, stone counters, granite floors and state-of -the-art appliances. The bathrooms have mosaic marble floors, white marble counters and wood cabinetry creating a luxurious retreat. The master bathroom features a soaking tub, separate stall shower and double sinks. The building's grand foyer entrance underlines this Prestigious Residential Address. One Beacon Court was created by the International Architect Cesar Pelli & Interior Designer Jacques Grange and is a modern classic, inspired by the shape of the Pantheon in Rome. Sculptured from glass and steel its light filled courtyard and glowing crown is where sophisticated Upper East Side meets dynamic Midtown. Beacon Court is a full service white glove building having a state-of the-art fitness room, lounge, High Speed Internet Access and Business Center. At the Owners request please No Pets Enjoy this wonderful and exciting location for its proximity to New York's finest restaurants and shopping. Long term Lease preferred. Sorry, evening or weekend showings are not permitted