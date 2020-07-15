All apartments in New York
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:02 AM

151 East 3th Street

151 E 3rd St · (646) 548-3180
Location

151 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Amazing 1 bedroom apartment! NEW CONSTRUCTION
SHARED BACKYARD/ DECK
LAUNDRY ON EVERY FLOOR
ELEVATOR
ALL BEDROOMS FIT QUEENS, dresser, window
LIVING ROOM FITS LARGE COUCH, TABLE, ETC
WALK IN KITCHEN Hello everyone, I have a new 2 bedroom apt for May 1st in a new construction building (3rd & A) on the 2nd floor (elevator building).popping up. Its a real 2 bedroom where all bedrooms are big and the living room is a real living room. The apartment has a southern exposure and windows on two sides so yeah it gets a ton of light. There is also a large shared backyard for the building that is excellent for BBQing, grilling, socializing and meeting your neighbors. The apartment has hardwood floors and is pre-wired for quick internet access. BOTH BEDROOMS FIT QUEEN SIZED BEDS (one can easily fit a king) have a window, fit dresser, desk etc. The living room is quite large as well and theres a walk in kitchen. It’s a new building built from the ground up so unlike Stuyvesant town the walls are thick and you can't hear your neighbors below or above you. The building has a fast elevator and laundry on every floors. Also the building is very pet friendly. Guarantors can be out of state as well and are not required if you make 40x the rent. Basically the apartment has no issues. All the bedrooms are a nice size. It’s not on ave D, it’s not above a bar, it's not near a hospital or on a strange block. It’s actually on a well lit, active residential tree-lined street. The area is phenomenal- situated in the East Village and within walking distance to Gramercy Park, Lower East Side, Soho, NYU. H, RF, V, J, M,Z train are minutes away. 6 train is 8 minutes away. There is a WHOLE FOODS and a 1 year old YMCA with an Olympic sized swimming pool 5 minutes away. This is an occupied apt so the landlord is expecting that I'm either meeting clients or at least talking with them by phone before bothering his tenants. Besides there are too many variables like showing times, move in dates, details of the apt etc to work only by email. PLEASE ADD YOUR IDEAL MOVE IN DATE, ANY PETS AND BEST NUMBER TO REACH YOU ON IN YOUR EMAIL
Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 3th Street have any available units?
151 East 3th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East 3th Street have?
Some of 151 East 3th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East 3th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 3th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 3th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 East 3th Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 East 3th Street offer parking?
No, 151 East 3th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 3th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East 3th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 3th Street have a pool?
Yes, 151 East 3th Street has a pool.
Does 151 East 3th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 3th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 3th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 East 3th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
