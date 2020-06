Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Rent here is a total steal for the building and area, with bills and everything its never more than 4K! Flexible with rent costs as I just dont want to be paying the entire rent for somewhere Im not living! Apt is on 14th floor of Windsor Court I am sad to leave but have to go back to Australia after lockdown and Im quarantined upstate until I leave Perfect place for a couple or two friends to share! I just want someone to enjoy this beautiful space like I have