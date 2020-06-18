Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry hot tub

Located just off Central Park, 15 West 68th Street is a magnificent 26' wide, 6-story single-family Beaux-Arts mansion that has been newly renovated to the highest standards to combine an abundance of stunning original detail with the finest modern amenities. This exceptional LEED-certified home with extensive passive house innovations affords approximately 15,000 square feet of immaculate indoor living space, plus an additional approximate 2,540 square feet of marvelous outdoor space in the garden, two terraces, and roof deck.



Features of this exceptional home include an elevator that swiftly serves all levels from the basement to the top floor, grand living and entertaining spaces with intricate restored original detail, soaring ceilings reaching 13' high, 8 well-proportioned bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, a wine cellar, and an exercise room with abundant natural light.



The outstanding outdoor spaces include a Fifth Floor terrace with pergola, Sixth Floor South-facing terrace with Central Park views, an outdoor fireplace and bar, splendid roof deck with a hot tub, and a beautiful garden.



A Crestron smart home system controls all aspects of the home from the advanced security system, to the Lutron lighting, and central air conditioning/heating.



Ideally located just off Central Park West, this home is in close proximity to Lincoln Center, and some of the finest dining and shopping New York City has to offer.



HISTORY



The Beaux-Arts mansion at 15 West 68th Street was constructed between 1909 and 1910 for Wall Street financier William Erdmann as a single-family residence. The home was designed by Buchman & Fox, the architectural firm famously associated with the development of Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales. An optimal example of Beaux-Arts architecture, 15 West 68th Street boasts an elegant restored limestone facade with a slate-covered Mansard roof, copper-clad dormers, Juliet balconies, and meticulous interior detailing.



William Erdmann resided at 15 West 68th Street with his family until 1936. From 1937 - 1960 the building was converted into an apartment building. After a multi-year renovation, the home has been lovingly restored to its single-family glory, and boasts an abundance of stunning original detail.



LAYOUT



Basement



Accessed by elevator or stairs, the fully-finished basement is complete with a wine cellar, a kitchenette that has access to the home's dumb waiter, an exercise room which receives abundant natural light from a large skylight above, and a tranquil rear court.



This level affords a separate secure-locked staircase for deliveries, which is accessed by the service entrance on the floor above. The basement also features a full bath, powder room, laundry room, home mechanicals, and abundant storage.



Garden Floor



Arrive through the elegant wrought iron double entry doors into the magnificent marble foyer, with intricate detail work throughout the moldings and fireplace, and a stunning sweeping marble staircase with wrought iron bannister. The foyer includes a discreet guest's powder room, and an enormous custom-built walk-in closet with ample shelving.



Continue through the mahogany doors into the grand eat-in chef's kitchen, replete with Carrara marble countertops and center island, imported French La Canche stove, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, and two Miele dishwashers. French doors open to a rear garden, with glass-plated flooring to allow additional light into the basement below. A large pantry off the kitchen is lined with Carrara marble countertops, and affords an additional sink and Sub-Zero refrigerator.



A delightful breakfast room lies adjacent to the kitchen, and features floor-to-ceiling windows facing the garden, a Sub-Zero wine cooler, elegant powder room, and accesses the dumb waiter, which serves this area plus the kitchenette below and butler's pantry above.



Parlor Floor



Ascend the grand central staircase to the luxurious Parlor Floor, brimming with breathtaking original detail throughout the moldings, intricately painted ceilings reaching 13' high, and herringbone oak flooring. A grand gallery at the landing of this floor is graced with an elegant fireplace, and opens to the living and dining rooms through stunning sliding doors. The formal living room is lined with mahogany wood, features a beautiful fireplace, and receives abundant South light through three large windows.



The elegant dining room boasts gorgeous mahogany wood paneling with impeccably detailed millwork, remarkable original leaded glass, and a handsome marble fireplace, creating a warm, opulent entertaining space. A large butler's pantry affords a stove, dishwasher, dumb waiter, Juliet balcony, and discreet powder room.



Third Floor



The regal master suite features a wonderful dressing room with custom-built illuminated cabinetry, soaring 12' ceilings, an en-suite master bath, graceful marble-clad fireplace, and a large walk-in closet. Grand French doors opening to the Juliet balcony, and whitewashed ornamented details throughout the molding and ceiling, create a light-filled, airy feel. The luxurious windowed en-suite master bath is lined with herringbone marble tile, marble countertops, and features a rainfall shower with a separate soaking tub.



Across from the master bedroom lies a well-proportioned library lined with intricate mahogany wooden cabinetry, and ornate detailing throughout the walls and ceiling. With a full bath en suite, this room affords the flexibility for use as a separate bedroom, or part of the master suite as a sitting room or library.



Fourth Floor



The Fourth Floor is comprised of four well-proportioned bedrooms, all with en suite baths, plus a sizable recreation room with a kitchenette with a washer/dryer and refrigerator. The Southwest bedroom on this floor is graced with a stately fireplace, and the Southeast bedroom affords double closets and a large dressing area. Both of these South bedrooms have access to a Juliet balcony overlooking the treetops below. The rear bedroom at this level is appointed with a windowed walk-in closet, and the fourth bedroom features an elegant fireplace and double closets.



Fifth Floor



The Fifth Floor features two gracious bedrooms with en suite baths, a large rear terrace with beautiful pergola, and a wet bar with a sink and refrigeration. The rear bedroom has direct access to the sunny terrace, and boasts a fireplace. Overlooking the tree-lined street, the front bedroom features a fireplace, walk-in closet, and planting terrace.



Sixth Floor



The sophisticated Sixth Floor is ideal for entertaining, with a large living room, lounge, and an amazing South terrace, which affords breathtaking Central Park views. The sunny rear living room features a modern wood-burning fireplace. The spectacular terrace is complete with a full bar and fireplace, perfectly served by the kitchenette in the adjacent lounge, and full bath on this level. An oval-shaped skylight with gorgeous original detail above the grand central stair provides abundant natural light throughout the core of the home.



Roof Deck



The fabulous roof terrace affords a hot tub, greenery and IPE wood. With open views and light, the roof deck is the perfect complement to the garden and private lower terraces. Additional home mechanicals are located on this level.