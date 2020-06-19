All apartments in New York
147 Grand Street
147 Grand Street

147 Grand Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Furnished Rental Deluxe 2 Bedroom Condo

Fully furnished Amazing 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in the heart of NoLita, Grand corner of Mulberry St.

The deluxe apartment features brand new chefs kitchen, separate classic NY living room, and marble engraved bathroom and top of the line furnishings/ impeccable details make this apartment a winner.

? Elevator
? Fully Furnished & Newly Renovated
? Hardwood floors
? Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
? Dishwasher included
? Private Washer & Dryer
? Deluxe bathroom
? Plenty of natural light
? Linens & towels can be provided
? Cleaning service available
? Wireless high speed internet
? High definition cable TV

NEIGHBORHOOD
NoLita is a dynamic area with variety of galleries, restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including specialty food vendors, the Hester Street Fair, and the Essex Street Market. The area is the epicenter of cultural events, such as the Tribeca Film Festival, the River to River Festival, and the friendly New Year Parade. Bordered by the East Village, Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. Less than 4 blocks to the J, NQR, BD short trains to all Downtown Manhattan activities, sightseeing and entertainment! 3 MONTHS MINIMUM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Grand Street have any available units?
147 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 Grand Street have?
Some of 147 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 147 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 147 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
