147 Grand Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Furnished Rental Deluxe 2 Bedroom Condo



Fully furnished Amazing 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in the heart of NoLita, Grand corner of Mulberry St.



The deluxe apartment features brand new chefs kitchen, separate classic NY living room, and marble engraved bathroom and top of the line furnishings/ impeccable details make this apartment a winner.



? Elevator

? Fully Furnished & Newly Renovated

? Hardwood floors

? Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances

? Dishwasher included

? Private Washer & Dryer

? Deluxe bathroom

? Plenty of natural light

? Linens & towels can be provided

? Cleaning service available

? Wireless high speed internet

? High definition cable TV



NEIGHBORHOOD

NoLita is a dynamic area with variety of galleries, restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including specialty food vendors, the Hester Street Fair, and the Essex Street Market. The area is the epicenter of cultural events, such as the Tribeca Film Festival, the River to River Festival, and the friendly New Year Parade. Bordered by the East Village, Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. Less than 4 blocks to the J, NQR, BD short trains to all Downtown Manhattan activities, sightseeing and entertainment! 3 MONTHS MINIMUM