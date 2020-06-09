All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1457 3RD AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1457 3RD AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

1457 3RD AVE.

1457 3rd Avenue · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1457 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 2nd floor TRUE 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom FLOOR THROUGH apartment perfect for shares. It includes new oak flooring, high ceilings with fans, a large avenue facing living space with tons of light, decorative fireplaces, a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, large closet spaces, huge rooms that all fit queen sized beds, and 2 renovated white tile bathrooms. The building is located just three blocks from the 4,5,6, & Q trains, a few avenues from Central Park, and is of course in close proximity to many excellent Upper East Side gyms, restaurants, and bars. Rooftop accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 3RD AVE. have any available units?
1457 3RD AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 3RD AVE. have?
Some of 1457 3RD AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 3RD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1457 3RD AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 3RD AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1457 3RD AVE. offer parking?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1457 3RD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 3RD AVE. have a pool?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1457 3RD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 3RD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 3RD AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1457 3RD AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity