142 West 75th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

This Apartment is an absolute steal. It resides in a renovated townhouse building and features a spacious living area with a separate dining room which can be used as a great sized bedroom. There is a full bathroom, renovated kitchen including a dishwasher and granite countertops, and a separate entrance on the first floor. There are high ceilings throughout as well as an exposed brick with a decorative fireplace. Downstairs is a huge rec room with high ceilings, tile floors and a half bathroom, the decorating options are endless. For the price and location this apartment will not last.