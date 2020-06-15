All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

142 West 75th Street

142 West 75th Street · (631) 413-1998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
This Apartment is an absolute steal. It resides in a renovated townhouse building and features a spacious living area with a separate dining room which can be used as a great sized bedroom. There is a full bathroom, renovated kitchen including a dishwasher and granite countertops, and a separate entrance on the first floor. There are high ceilings throughout as well as an exposed brick with a decorative fireplace. Downstairs is a huge rec room with high ceilings, tile floors and a half bathroom, the decorating options are endless. For the price and location this apartment will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 West 75th Street have any available units?
142 West 75th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 West 75th Street have?
Some of 142 West 75th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 142 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 142 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 142 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 West 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
