142 W Houston St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*



Incredible, sun soaked floor through three bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village, with a private balcony overlooking famed Sullivan Gardens. A truly one of a kind apartment in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. All 3 bedrooms are large enough to comfortably fit queen size beds and additional furniture, and each has a large hanging closet. The apartment features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, queen sized bedrooms, and a separate windowed kitchen with a dishwasher.