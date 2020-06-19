All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:23 AM

142 W Houston St

142 West Houston Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*

Incredible, sun soaked floor through three bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village, with a private balcony overlooking famed Sullivan Gardens. A truly one of a kind apartment in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. All 3 bedrooms are large enough to comfortably fit queen size beds and additional furniture, and each has a large hanging closet. The apartment features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, queen sized bedrooms, and a separate windowed kitchen with a dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Houston St have any available units?
142 W Houston St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 142 W Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Houston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Houston St pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Houston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 142 W Houston St offer parking?
No, 142 W Houston St does not offer parking.
Does 142 W Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Houston St have a pool?
No, 142 W Houston St does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Houston St have accessible units?
No, 142 W Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Houston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 W Houston St has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W Houston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W Houston St does not have units with air conditioning.
