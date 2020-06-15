All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 West 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 West 75th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

140 West 75th Street

140 West 75th Street · (646) 430-5534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed at 140 West 75th Street, New York, New York.Electricity included in the rent.Bright studio apartment in the heart of Manhattan's Upper West Side. Apartment fits full size bed, love-seate sofa, coffee table and dresser.Amazing Upper West Side location. Next to 72nd Street 1/2/3 subway station, M72 MTA crosstown bus, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Levain Bakery. Close to B/C subway, Central Park, Riverside Park, Columbia University, Fordham University Lincoln Center, AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center and Columbus Circle.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 140 West 75th Street, New York, NY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 75th Street have any available units?
140 West 75th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 140 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 West 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 140 West 75th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity