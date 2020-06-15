Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Just Listed at 140 West 75th Street, New York, New York.Electricity included in the rent.Bright studio apartment in the heart of Manhattan's Upper West Side. Apartment fits full size bed, love-seate sofa, coffee table and dresser.Amazing Upper West Side location. Next to 72nd Street 1/2/3 subway station, M72 MTA crosstown bus, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Chipotle, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Levain Bakery. Close to B/C subway, Central Park, Riverside Park, Columbia University, Fordham University Lincoln Center, AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center and Columbus Circle.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 140 West 75th Street, New York, NY