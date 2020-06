Amenities

*West 55th - Midtown Billionaire's Row Vicinity* 2BR - I can show you every apartment in the building. This is a stupendous deal where you have a spacious living room and bedrooms along with a separate windowed kitchen and huge windowed bathroom, all in an ELEGANT ELEVATOR building. Near Central Park, MoMA, Carnegie Hall, Milos Estiatorio, and much more bond1591963